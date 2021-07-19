Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Gwen Stefani celebrates two week anniversary with new wedding photo

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 8.40am
Gwen Stefani (Matt Crossick/PA)
Gwen Stefani (Matt Crossick/PA)

Gwen Stefani has marked two weeks since she tied the knot with country music star Blake Shelton by sharing an unseen photo from their wedding.

No Doubt singer Stefani, 51, married Shelton, 45, in Oklahoma on the eve of July 4 celebrations in the US.

The couple, who have been together for more than five years after meeting while coaches on the US version of The Voice, were married by officiant Carson Daly, who hosts the TV talent show.

Stefani shared a black and white photo of the couple, taken from behind, standing in front of Daly.

The pair are standing under a large stone arch surrounded by white flowers as their wedding guests look on.

She wrote: “Happy 2 week anniversary @blakeshelton.”

The chart-topping musicians have released several songs together, including Nobody But You, which reached number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

Stefani and former husband Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of band Bush and with whom she shares three sons, divorced in 2016.

Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert but they announced they had divorced after four years of marriage in July 2015.

In 2017, he was named sexiest man alive by People magazine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier