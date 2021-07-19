Gwen Stefani celebrates two week anniversary with new wedding photo

Gwen Stefani has marked two weeks since she tied the knot with country music star Blake Shelton by sharing an unseen photo from their wedding.

No Doubt singer Stefani, 51, married Shelton, 45, in Oklahoma on the eve of July 4 celebrations in the US.

The couple, who have been together for more than five years after meeting while coaches on the US version of The Voice, were married by officiant Carson Daly, who hosts the TV talent show.

Stefani shared a black and white photo of the couple, taken from behind, standing in front of Daly.

The pair are standing under a large stone arch surrounded by white flowers as their wedding guests look on.

She wrote: “Happy 2 week anniversary @blakeshelton.”

The chart-topping musicians have released several songs together, including Nobody But You, which reached number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

Stefani and former husband Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of band Bush and with whom she shares three sons, divorced in 2016.

Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert but they announced they had divorced after four years of marriage in July 2015.

In 2017, he was named sexiest man alive by People magazine.