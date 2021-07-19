Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella to resume in West End after Covid cancellations

Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new Cinderella musical will resume on Monday after two shows were axed on Saturday because of “Covid-related precautionary measures”.

Producers of the highly anticipated production apologised for the “enormous disappointment and inconvenience” caused when both the matinee and evening performances were cancelled at the weekend.

Monday night’s preview show will now go ahead as planned, before the gala opening night on Tuesday.

A statement from the producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella in regards to today’s performances. pic.twitter.com/fSkoj6XLsV — Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (@ALWCinderella) July 17, 2021

A statement on Saturday said: “It is with huge frustration and disappointment that we have to announce the cancellation of both Cinderella shows today, Saturday 17 July, whilst we take Covid-related precautionary measures.

“We hope to be able to resume our scheduled performances on Monday, but appreciate the enormous disappointment and inconvenience this will cause.

“We will be in touch with all our customers as soon as possible and do all we can to re-book customers into the best available seats as quickly as possible.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding, and apologies from us all for the disappointment this will cause.”

The new production, which is being staged at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, opened last month with an audience capacity of 50% after the impresario rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offer for the show to be included in the live events pilot scheme.

Lord Lloyd-Webber previously announced plans to stage a special Freedom Day show on July 19, with proceeds donated to St John Ambulance and the NHS.

Tuesday night’s gala will raise money for those whose work made the show’s opening possible.

Written by The Crown star Emerald Fennell and starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cinderella is described as a “complete reinvention” of the classic fairytale and is based on an original idea by Fennell.

Lord Lloyd-Webber is among figures from the theatre and music sectors, including musician Peter Gabriel, theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh and music industry trade body Live, who launched legal action to force the Government to hand over the results from its coronavirus pilot events scheme.