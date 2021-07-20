Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in teaser for Ridley Scott epic The Last Duel

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 11.55pm
Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel (Niall Carson/PA)
Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel.

The Liverpool-born actress, 28, stars as a noblewoman in 14th century France who alleges she was raped by her husband’s best friend.

Her husband, the knight Jean de Carrouges played by Matt Damon, then challenges Adam Driver’s alleged attacker to what was the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

“I was a good wife and then was judged and shamed by my country,” Comer says in the trailer. “I say before all of you – I spoke the truth.”

Driver’s character claims the allegation is false, while Comer is told “the truth does not matter – there is only the power of man”.

Threatened with being burned alive for false testimony, Comer’s  Marguerite de Carrouges insists: “I will not be silent.”

The Last Duel
Matt Damon was pictured on the set of The Last Duel at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)

Ben Affleck, who wrote the screenplay alongside Damon and  Nicole Holofcener, stars in a supporting role and appears in the trailer with a blonde buzzcut.

The Last Duel was originally set to be released in December last year before the pandemic upended the Hollywood release calendar.

It is now set for release on October 15.

