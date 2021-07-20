Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in teaser for Ridley Scott epic The Last Duel

Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel.

The Liverpool-born actress, 28, stars as a noblewoman in 14th century France who alleges she was raped by her husband’s best friend.

Her husband, the knight Jean de Carrouges played by Matt Damon, then challenges Adam Driver’s alleged attacker to what was the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

Watch the new trailer for #TheLastDuel a tale of betrayal & vengeance directed by Ridley Scott & starring Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon & Ben Affleck. In theaters October 15. pic.twitter.com/TpwsbmxXtx — The Last Duel (@TheLastDuelFilm) July 20, 2021

“I was a good wife and then was judged and shamed by my country,” Comer says in the trailer. “I say before all of you – I spoke the truth.”

Driver’s character claims the allegation is false, while Comer is told “the truth does not matter – there is only the power of man”.

Threatened with being burned alive for false testimony, Comer’s Marguerite de Carrouges insists: “I will not be silent.”

Matt Damon was pictured on the set of The Last Duel at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)

Ben Affleck, who wrote the screenplay alongside Damon and Nicole Holofcener, stars in a supporting role and appears in the trailer with a blonde buzzcut.

The Last Duel was originally set to be released in December last year before the pandemic upended the Hollywood release calendar.

It is now set for release on October 15.