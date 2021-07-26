Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Home And Away co-stars pay tribute to Dieter Brummer following death at 45

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 6.09pm
Dieter Brummer, who has died at the age of 45 (Channel 5/PA)
Dieter Brummer, who has died at the age of 45 (Channel 5/PA)

The stars of Home And Away have paid tribute to actor Dieter Brummer, describing him as a “lovely, kind, genuine person”, following his death at the age of 45.

He played Shane Parrish in the popular Australian soap from 1992 until 1996.

On-screen, Brummer’s character was married to Angel, played by Melissa George.

He was also Troy Miller in rival soap Neighbours and had roles in shows Underbelly and Winners And Losers.

Brummer’s former Home And Away co-star Emily Symons, who played Marilyn Chambers, posted a tribute on Instagram.

She wrote: “I can’t believe this absolutely tragic news. Dieter was such a lovely, kind, genuine person. I always enjoyed working with him.

“I will never forget his beautiful smile, he was a much loved member of our Home and Away family. Thinking of his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene Roberts on the soap, tweeted: “So very sad. Please reach out. Ask if people are doing ok. And tell someone if YOU’RE not ok!”

A statement on the official Instagram page of the programme said: “Home and Away and @channel7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing.

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish.

“We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Home And Away star Georgie Parker, known as Roo Stewart in the soap, wrote: “Such sad news, such a lovely man and a good actor too.

“Much love to his family and loved ones at this terribly difficult time.”

Fellow Australian soap Neighbours also shared a tribute to Brummer, with a post on Instagram reading: “Vale Dieter Brummer, joined the Neighbours alumni in 2012 as Capt Troy Miller.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Scott McGregor, who played Detective Mark Brennan in Neighbours, said: “Rest In Peace old mate. Such a special human. Ill never forget our motorbike weekend.”

Derry Girls creator and writer Lisa McGee said: “Incredibly sad news about Dieter Brummer. I have such fond memories of watching him play Shane in #HomeandAway”

A statement from the New South Wales Police said: “About 1.30pm (Saturday July 24 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven.

“The body of a man was located inside the home.

“His death is not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier