Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Bryan Cranston airs support after Bob Odenkirk collapses on Better Call Saul set

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 5.02pm
Bryan Cranston (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bryan Cranston (Matt Crossick/PA)

Bryan Cranston has asked fans to pray and “send positive thoughts” to Bob Odenkirk after his former Breaking Bad co-star collapsed.

The 58-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling ill on Tuesday on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul.

It is not clear what caused the collapse.

Cranston, who starred as drugs kingpin Walter White in Breaking Bad, shared a photo of them together on Instagram.

He wrote: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul.

“He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.

“Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Better Call Saul, the spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad, has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is due to air on US network AMC next year.

Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, an unsuccessful lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and greedy and later adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier