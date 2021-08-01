Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Matt Damon reveals lessons learnt through Stillwater role

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 12.05am
Matt Damon (Ian West/PA)
Matt Damon has said researching his film Stillwater taught him humans are connected, despite politicians “stoking the divides” in their own self-interest.

In Stillwater, the Hollywood star, 50, plays an Oklahoma oil rig worker who flies to France after his estranged daughter is arrested and falsely accused of murdering her girlfriend while studying in Marseille.

The film is loosely based on the story of Amanda Knox, who earlier this week criticised the project as presenting “just the tabloid conspiracy guiltier version of me”.

Speaking to the Big Issue, Damon recalled how he developed “tremendous empathy” for his character Bill Baker, who he called a “roughneck” – a term describing someone working hard manual labour.

He said: “That’s a very specific thing and we were so lucky because these roughnecks gave us incredible access

“We went down there, drove in their trucks all over Oklahoma to different oil rigs, they showed us how they do their job, brought us to their houses, we had barbecues with their families.

“And you just soak up so much when you’re walking in someone else’s shoes – or at least walking next to them.

He added: “I always walked away from those research trips going, ‘God, the things that connect us are so much greater than the things that divide us’.

“The politicians will always stoke the divides because it’s in their self-interest.

“But when we can just get together? They live differently down there than I grew up, but how would I live if I lived in rural Oklahoma?

“They’ve chosen to organise their lives in a different way, but it makes total sense if that’s where you are. And then you start to make those connections.

“As an actor, I couldn’t do my job if I didn’t believe that. We’re all connected and your experience dictates the type of person you are. The big things are all the same.”

Damon also reflected on his career, saying: “I just want to keep doing it. This is all I wanted to do, and I’m happy to report that I’m still really having fun.

“And I’m getting better at it too, and that’s exciting.

“I always looked forward to being an experienced actor on top of everything else. And maybe a wiser one.”

