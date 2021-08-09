Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement award from major film festival

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 12.09am
Johnny Depp will receive a lifetime achievement award from a major film festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Johnny Depp will receive a lifetime achievement award from a major film festival.

The Hollywood star, 58, will be honoured with the Donostia Award at the 69th San Sebastian film festival in Spain next month.

Organisers described Oscar-nominated Depp as “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors”, adding he “has played writers, undercover cops or outlaws, almost always misfits” over his illustrious yet controversial career.

Johnny Depp
Last year, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star lost a blockbuster libel trial against The Sun newspaper, with a London judge finding that an April 2018 column calling him a “wife beater” was “substantially true”.

The judge ruled Depp assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard, 35, on a dozen occasions and put the actress in “fear for her life” three times.

Depp was later refused permission to appeal against the decision.

Days after the ruling in November, Depp announced he had been asked by Warner Brothers to resign from his role in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts.

He was replaced in the role of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Previous recipients of the Donostia Award include Glenn Close, Sir Ian McKellen and Julia Roberts.

US actor Depp’s other film roles include Sleepy Hollow, Edward Scissorhands and Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas.

He attended last year’s San Sebastian film festival to present Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan with director Julien Temple.

