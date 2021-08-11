Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jennifer Aniston wishes ex-husband Justin Theroux happy birthday

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 2.28am
Jennifer Aniston wished ex-husband Justin Theroux a happy 50th birthday by sharing a shirtless snap of the actor (PA)
Jennifer Aniston wished ex-husband Justin Theroux a happy 50th birthday by sharing a shirtless snap of the actor.

Aniston, 52, was married to Theroux for two years from 2015 and they ended on good terms.

She celebrated his birthday on Instagram, posting two pictures of the American Psycho star.

Justin Theroux
Jennifer Aniston wished ex-husband Justin Theroux a happy 50th birthday (Instagram screenshot)

The first featured a suited Theroux looking serious while staring into the camera.

Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story: “Happy birthday JT.”

The second showed a shirtless Theroux posing for the camera.

“Truly one of a kind,” Aniston captioned the snap, adding: “Love you!”

Theroux shared the pictures on his Instagram Story.

He also marked his birthday with a separate post, wearing a moustache while posing on a bed and next to cars.

He said: “As a kid I couldn’t begin to imagine what 50 looks like … and yet of course it looks like this. Both dumb and hilarious at the same time.

“Thank you life. Subverting my expectations for 5 decades. Always funny, always profound … You win again.”

Announcing their split in 2018, Aniston and Theroux said in a joint statement: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

