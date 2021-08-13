Lizzo and pregnant Cardi B channel Hercules in Rumours music video

Lizzo was joined by a pregnant Cardi B for the Ancient Greek-inspired Rumours music video.

The pop stars teamed up for the first time on the track, which addresses the criticism and speculation they have encountered during their careers.

The video channels Disney’s Hercules animated film, with Lizzo, 33, in a golden Grecian dress while dismissing rumours about her.

Cardi B, who is expecting her second child, showed off her growing baby bump while sitting on a throne.

The video ends with the animated likenesses of the singers on a Greek vase.

Grammy-winner Lizzo announced the collaboration with Cardi B, 28, earlier this week, sharing the news with a video on Instagram.

She filmed herself video calling a sleepy Cardi B, who replied: “Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning.”

Fans had previously speculated Harry Styles would feature on Rumours, which is Lizzo’s first new music since 2019.

Her most recent album, Cuz I Love You, was a critical and commercial success and was nominated for album of the year at the Grammys.

It won the prize for best urban contemporary album.