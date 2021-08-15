Singer Martha Wainwright shares excitement at being able to tour the UK

Singer Martha Wainwright has said she is “extremely excited” to be able to return to the UK as part of the tour for her new album.

She is embarking on the tour after the release of Love Will Be Reborn, the first album the Canadian musician has released since 2016.

Next month she will perform a number of concerts in the UK in locations including London, Sheffield, Cardiff, Cambridge and Birmingham.

Check out my new video for 'Hole In My Heart'! From 'Love Will Be Reborn' out Aug. 20th. Video Credits: Filmed by Nick Jewell Danced by Martha WainwrightEmotional Support by Nico DeslisRyan Brough – Video ProducerProduction Company – Zeebrah Mediahttps://t.co/bKXuHikCWI — Martha Wainwright (@WainBright) July 31, 2021

Wainwright told the PA news agency she is “extremely excited to see people I care about”.

“I have a lot of friends in the UK but also a lot of great fans and I’m really excited to reconnect with those people and to sing these songs with musicians,” she said.

“I’m really glad that it’s going to be able to happen, hopefully.”

Wainwright said it has “been a while” since she last released an album, adding: “I usually make a record every three or four years, so I thought it was really time.

“I had a bunch of new songs and was really anxious to get something out.

“The pandemic slowed down the process but in the end we got it done.”

Martha Wainwright (Katie Collins/PA)

She said the album’s title track, which was written in around 15 minutes, “came out of me so quickly, almost as if someone else had written it”.

Wainwright said it was “as if somebody was guiding me, almost an angel or something”.

She said the song was “like a prayer saying that things will get better and things will change”.

“And then life imitates art and that did happen,” she said.

Wainwright’s new album was recorded at her music venue and cafe in Montreal, which is named Ursa.

She said maintaining the venue during the pandemic has been a challenge and she does not know “how we are going to fare or what’s going to happen to the space”.

“We are trying to find ways to stay open and the community really want us to, but unfortunately it’s a money loser, so we are trying to work out how to stay open,” she added.

Love Will Be Reborn will be released on August 20.