Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Lorde announces imminent release of latest single Mood Ring

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 7.55pm
Pop star Lorde has revealed her latest single Mood Ring will arrive on Tuesday (PA)
Pop star Lorde has revealed her latest single Mood Ring will arrive on Tuesday.

The New Zealand-born singer-songwriter, 24, shared the news on her website ahead of the arrival of her latest album.

Solar Power is set for release on Friday.

Grammy and Brit award-winner Lorde shared the single of the same name in June, revealing a sunny track co-written by her and Jack Antonoff.

The track was described by the singer as being about “that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all”.

In a newsletter to fans, Lorde said the Solar Power album is “a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors”.

Lorde added: “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Solar Power will be Lorde’s third album, following on from 2013’s Pure Heroine and 2017’s Melodrama.

She is known for her 2013 international hit Royals.

