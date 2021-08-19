Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Entertainment / TV & Film

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz accuses Larry David of ‘screaming’ at him in heated row

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.43am
High-profile US lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who worked with former president Donald Trump, has accused Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David of shouting at him at a convenience store in an argument over politics (Yui Mok/PA)
High-profile US lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who worked with former president Donald Trump, has accused Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David of shouting at him at a convenience store in an argument over politics.

Harvard Law School professor Mr Dershowitz, 82, represented Mr Trump in his first impeachment hearing.

He told Page Six he bumped into David, who he considered a friend, at a shop on the exclusive Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard, where Barack Obama owns a home.

Larry David
The outlet reported a witness spotted the pair rowing when David, 74, walked away from Mr Dershowitz after he tried to greet him.

Page Six said the lawyer told the actor: “We can still talk, Larry.”

Mr Dershowitz, who describes himself as a Democrat, confirmed the exchange and told Page Six he had been friends with the Seinfeld co-creator for many years before he started working with Mr Trump.

He said David “screamed” and “yelled” at him and appeared so worked up “I was worried that he was going to have a stroke”.

Mr Dershowitz defended his work with Mr Trump and his former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, saying they had achieved important goals in the Middle East.

He said: “While he (David) was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East. What has he done?

“Larry is a knee-jerk radical. He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.”

Mr Dershowitz added: “It’s typical of what happens now on the Vineyard. People won’t talk to each other if they don’t agree with their politics.”

Representatives for David have been contacted for comment.

