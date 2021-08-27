Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Buble celebrates son’s birthday after ‘brave’ child battled cancer

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 5.55pm
Michael Buble (David Jensen/PA)
Michael Buble has paid tribute to his son Noah on his eighth birthday, saying he has “never met anyone as brave”.

The jazz singer took a two-year hiatus from music following his eldest son’s diagnosis with cancer, aged three, in November 2016.

After the child was given the all-clear in 2017, he wrote a song – called Forever Now – about his children.

Buble wrote on Instagram: “Today my hero turns 8!

“I’ve never met anyone as brave…

“I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted…

“And I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you.

“You’ve blessed our lives in every way.

“We hope God blesses you on your special day.

“Happy Birthday, Noah B.”

Buble previously admitted that he had thought he would not make another album after he and actress wife Luisana Lopilato announced their son was ill.

After putting his career on hold to care for their child, he returned in 2018 with his 10th album, called Love, which is displayed as a heart emoji.

He also returned to live performing with a sold-out show in London’s Hyde Park, where he was joined by Noah on stage.

Buble and Lopilato are also parents to children Vida and Elias.

