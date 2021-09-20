Model Ashley Graham announces she is expecting twins in touching video

Model Ashley Graham has revealed she is expecting twins.

The US catwalk star, 33, announced she was pregnant in July and told fans it was a double celebration with a touching video on Instagram.

Graham captured the special moment she and husband Justin Ervin found out they were expecting.

They shared a kiss after taking a pregnancy test.

Graham and Ervin were at an ultrasound appointment when they learned they were having twin boys to join son Isaac, who they welcomed in January 2020.

Graham said with a laugh: “Are you serious?

“We’re going to have three boys?”

A delighted Ervin added: “You are kidding me!”

Graham, a body positivity campaigner, announced she was pregnant on social media.

She told her more than 14 million Instagram followers: “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories.

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”