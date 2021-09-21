Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

The Crown’s Tobias Menzies dedicates Emmy win to Michael K Williams

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 8.25am
Tobias Menzies (Ian West/PA)
The Crown star Tobias Menzies has dedicated his Emmy win to late actor Michael K Williams.

The British star won the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series prize for his role as the Duke of Edinburgh in the lavish royal drama, defeating Williams, who was nominated for his performance in Lovecraft Country.

The Wire star Williams, who memorably played shotgun-wielding stick-up man Omar Little in HBO’s acclaimed crime drama, was found dead at the age of 54 on September 6.

Menzies, who did not attend the star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles or the satellite event in London on Sunday night, wrote on Twitter: “Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees.

“But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Actress Kerry Washington, who presented the prize at the ceremony, paid a moving tribute to Williams before announcing the winner.

She said: “The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely remarkable, memorable performances this past year.

“But I’d like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K Williams.

“Michael was – so crazy to say ‘was’ – a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.

“Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”

She added: “I know you are here because you wouldn’t miss it.”

Williams was also honoured during the In Memoriam segment of the event.

The star was found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York, in what US media reports have described as a suspected drug overdose.

As well as The Wire, Williams, who had a distinctive facial scar from a bar fight on his 25th birthday, had roles in gangster series Boardwalk Empire and TV film Bessie, and had over the years spoken about his personal struggles with drugs.

He was previously nominated for Emmys for Bessie, The Night Of and When They See Us.

