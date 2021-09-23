Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Fantastic Beasts 3 gets new title and release date

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 4.18am
The third Fantastic Beasts film, which will see the return of Eddie Redmayne, has been given a new title and release date, studio Warner Bros announced (Ian West/PA)
The third Fantastic Beasts film has been given a new title and release date, studio Warner Bros announced.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore will arrive in cinemas in April 2022.

The Harry Potter spin-off had previously been listed to launch three months later in July.

It will see the return of David Yates, director of the later four Harry Potter films and the first two Fantastic Beasts movies.

Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander will join Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore in the fight against evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has taken over the latter role from Johnny Depp, who departed the franchise after losing a High Court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

She accused him of domestic abuse, allegations a judge found to be “substantially correct”.

Also starring in The Secrets Of Dumbledore are Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller and Callum Turner.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling co-wrote the script alongside Steve Kloves.

Two further Fantastic Beasts films are in the pipeline.

