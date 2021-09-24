Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes split months after welcoming baby

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 8.09am
Jason Derulo (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jason Derulo (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jason Derulo has split from influencer girlfriend Jena Frumes just four months after they welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who got together shortly before the coronavirus pandemic, amassed millions of followers and frequently went viral on TikTok with their dancing videos and pranks during lockdown.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jason King Derulo, on May 8 after announcing they were expecting in March.

The Savage Love singer wrote on Twitter: “Jena and I have decided to part ways.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.

“Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

Frumes paid tribute to Derulo in an Instagram post on July, writing: “When we have each other we have everything @jasonderulo.

“Baby boy is two months old now.

“He’s the best and is the most smiley squirmy happy baby ever and loves spending time outdoors we are so in love.”

After their baby was born, Derulo shared a video showing clips of their first week with the baby and wrote: “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home.

“He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes.”

