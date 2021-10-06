Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift thanks fans while accepting award for Folklore documentary

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 6.53am
Taylor Swift thanked her fans while accepting an award for a live version of her acclaimed album Folklore (Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/PA)
Taylor Swift thanked her fans while accepting an award for a live version of her acclaimed album Folklore (Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/PA)

Taylor Swift has thanked her fans while accepting an award for a live version of her acclaimed album Folklore.

The pop superstar was honoured at the 46th annual Gracie Awards, which recognise programming created by women.

Swift accepted the Gracies grand award for her documentary concert film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

Taylor Swift at the 46th annual Gracie Awards
Taylor Swift thanked her fans as she picked up another award for her album Folklore (Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/PA)

The 31-year-old shared a video message at the virtual ceremony, recalling the recording of the film at a secluded cabin in upstate New York.

She said: “Making this film really was a new experience for me in so many ways. It was in the middle of the pandemic when this was really the first time that most of the people who worked on it had left our houses.”

Swift, who won the album of the year Grammy for Folklore, thanked the safety team who allowed her to film The Long Pond Studio Sessions at the height of the health crisis.

Swift reserved special praise for Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, who she collaborated with on Folklore and its sister album Evermore, as well as engineers John Low and Laura Sisk.

She said: “I’ll never forget our experience together and filming the Folklore Long Pond sessions was a way to commemorate that.

“I’ll always be so grateful for it. But mostly to the fans, thank you for caring about all of this, thank you for being the reason why we could come together in this way.

“You made this album into what it is and you continue to just blow me away all the time.”

US Olympian Simone Biles presented Swift with the award.

Hillary Rodham Clinton at the 46th annual Gracie Awards
Hillary Rodham Clinton won an award for her podcast hosting (Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/PA)

The singer-songwriter said: “I wanted to say, first of all, thank you Simone Biles for presenting this award to me. I absolutely adore you and that just really made my heart skip a beat.”

Other winners at the Gracie Awards, which are presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, included former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, who took home the best entertainment podcast host prize for her show You And Me Both with Hillary Clinton.

Irish actress Caitriona Balfe won best actress in a leading role (drama) for playing Claire Fraser in Outlander.

