Spice Girls announce global deal for touring and merchandise

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 8.05am
The Spice Girls have announced a worldwide partnership for merchandise, touring and campaigns with Universal Music Group (UMG) (Andrew Timms/PA)
The Spice Girls have announced a worldwide partnership for merchandise, touring and campaigns with Universal Music Group (UMG).

The best-selling girl group ever have signed a deal with UMG’s Bravado division.

The agreement will see the Spice Girls and UMG “work hand-in-hand to deliver new products and capsule collections to retail partners around the world”, the label said.

Spice Girls reunion tour
The Spice Girls reunited in 2019 – minus Victoria Beckham (Andrew Timms/PA)

Spice, the band’s blockbuster debut album, marks its 25th anniversary this year.

The band said: “We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team.”

Rachel Redfearn, VP A&R and brand management at Bravado, said: “The Spice Girls’ impact on popular culture cannot be over-estimated.

“They stand for positivity, inclusion, bravery and diversity. All delivered in a bold, fun and energetic package. This message is as relevant today as it was in 1996… maybe more so. Bravado’s alliance with this most iconic of bands will allow both existing and new fans the long-awaited opportunity to be a part of the legacy.”

The Spice Girls formed in 1994 and were comprised of Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham.

They enjoyed massive global success with hit songs including Wannabe, 2 Become 1 and Stop.

The group reunited in 2019, though Beckham did not join her former bandmates.

Spice 25, an expanded anniversary album featuring previously unreleased songs, will be released on October 29.

