Kylie Minogue says she ‘can’t believe’ reaction to her leaving the UK

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 11.18am
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kylie Minogue has said she “can’t believe” the public reaction to the news she will be moving from the UK to Australia.

The singer is moving back to the country of her birth after 30 years of living in the UK.

She told BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show she will “always” be coming back to the UK after she moves.

Kylie Minogue comments
(Ian West/PA)

Discussing the response to her move, Minogue said: “I’ve had friends call me, my friend at my local restaurant was like: ‘Kylie, what do you mean? You can’t go’,” she said.

“I said: ‘I’m not really going. I’ve lived here for 30 years, I’m always going to be back.’”

Minogue, 53, says she does not think “too much will change” after her move as she will regularly return.

“I can’t not be here, are you kidding?” she said.

“I have spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good and I have been talking about that for a while.

“Don’t worry, I will not be a stranger.”

Tilda Swinton receives BFI Fellowship – London
(Ian West/PA)

Minogue also discussed the possibility of going on tour again.

“I’m dreaming of doing dates,” she said.

“We are inching closer to being able to do something like that.

“Patience. I can’t wait.”

Minogue added: “Keep your disco outfit not too far away. Not at the back of the cupboard.”

She also discussed her new single A Second To Midnight, which was recorded with Years & Years’ Olly Alexander.

Minogue said the singer was “so sweet and gorgeous”.

“We shot the video a couple of weeks ago, which was super fun and I just can’t wait for people to hear this,” she said.

