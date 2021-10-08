Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US TV star apologises to Whoopi Goldberg for on-air joke about her weight

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 1.29am
A US TV star has apologised after making an on-air joke about Whoopi Goldberg’s weight (Ian West/PA)
A US TV star has apologised after making an on-air joke about Whoopi Goldberg’s weight.

Barbara Corcoran, a judge on the Dragons Den-style Shark Tank, joined the Oscar-winning actress on chat show The View when discussion turned to size-inclusive jeans.

Sister Act star Goldberg, 65, said she was keen to try them before she jokingly asked if they would fit her body post-pandemic.

Businesswoman Corcoran, 72, said: “When you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m going to make two pairs.”

The View host Goldberg appeared visibly unamused before her co-star Ana Navarro made a jab at Corcoran’s floral dress.

“Whoopi, let me just tell you something,” she said. “Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV.”

Following a backlash online and accusations she had “body-shamed” Goldberg, Corcoran shared a video apology.

“I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi,” the entrepreneur said.

“She has a phenomenal sense of humour and I’ve known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realise wasn’t funny.

“For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just want to say I really am very sorry.”

