Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

HBO documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? examines tragic star’s life

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 2.34am
A new HBO documentary will examine the mysterious death of Hollywood star Brittany Murphy and her relationship with her British husband Simon Monjack (HBO Max/PA)
A new HBO documentary will examine the mysterious death of Hollywood star Brittany Murphy and her relationship with her British husband Simon Monjack (HBO Max/PA)

A new HBO documentary will examine the mysterious death of Hollywood star Brittany Murphy and her relationship with her British husband.

Murphy, whose films included Clueless, 8 Mile and Just Married, died aged 32 in 2009.

Her cause of death was ruled an accident, with a coroner blaming a combination of pneumonia and over-the-counter medications she had taken, but questions remain.

Two-part documentary series What Happened, Brittany Murphy? features interviews with Murphy’s former co-stars and shines a light on her marriage with London-born screenwriter Simon Monjack.

A trailer accuses Monjack of repeatedly lying, including made-up claims he had survived terminal brain cancer and dated Madonna and Elle MacPherson.

To add to the mystery, he died aged 40 less than six months after Murphy at the same Los Angeles house under similar circumstances.

“Brittany was so wonderful,” Kathy Najimy, who worked on animated series King Of The Hill with the late star, said in the trailer.

Brittany Murphy and husband Simon Monjack
Brittany Murphy’s marriage to Simon Monjack will be examined in a new HBO documentary (HBO Max/PA)

She said Monjack “came along” when the star was suffering a “little dip” in her personal life.

Najimy added: “I think that’s where her judgment was muddled, and she became prey. We all were scared and freaked out. Like, ‘Who was this guy?’”

The documentary follows Murphy’s struggles in Hollywood. She had been one of the industry’s brightest rising stars but dropped in weight and changed her image after feeling pressured to land roles.

Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy’s life and career are the focus of a new HBO documentary (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere in the trailer, doubt appears to be cast on the narrative surrounding Murphy’s death.

“A healthy 32-year-old doesn’t just die,” a contributor says.

Directed by Cynthia Hill, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? features new archival footage and interviews with those closest to the actress.

Producers say it “goes beyond the tabloid rumours to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with” Monjack, who married Murphy in 2007.

Both episodes of the documentary will debut on HBO Max on October 14. A UK release date has not been announced.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier