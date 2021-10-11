Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Superman comes out as bisexual in new comic book

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 11.09pm
Superman will come out as bisexual in a forthcoming comic book, DC Comics has announced.

The new version of the superhero, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is taking a “bold new direction”, writers said.

Jon Kent will, like his father, fall for a reporter.

He becomes romantically involved with Jay Nakamura in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5.

DC Comics said that following a scene where Superman “mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can”, Jay is “there to care for the Man of Steel”.

Writer Tom Taylor said: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more.

“Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Artist John Timms said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son Of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces.”

The problems facing Jon Kent have proven different to the ones his father was tasked with saving humanity from.

Recent comic books have seen him tackling wildfires caused by climate change, preventing a high school shooting and fighting for refugees.

Superman’s coming out is the latest example of comic books embracing LGBT inclusive backgrounds for its heroes.

Tim Drake, the latest incarnation of Batman’s sidekick Robin, also came out as bisexual this year.

And Marvel announced the first gay Captain America, another classic superhero typically associated with traditional ideals of masculinity.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 will be available from November 9.

