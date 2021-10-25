James Michael Tyler: Gunther’s memorable Friends moments

An error occurred. Please try again.

James Michael Tyler, who has died aged 59, defied his limited screen time to become one of the most memorable characters on Friends.

The coffee shop manager stuck out over the rest of the supporting cast thanks to his bleached hair, unrequited love for Rachel Green and perhaps most significantly, his long list of quotable lines.

Here are some of Gunther’s most memorable moments on the show:

Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 24, 2021

“Put the mouse back in the house”

Phoebe found herself in an awkward situation after Robert, who she was seeing, kept embarrassing her at Central Perk.

He wore revealing gym shorts, showing off more than is acceptable at a Manhattan coffee shop.

Phoebe struggled with how to tell Robert his attire was not covering him up, leaving it to Gunther to deliver the killer line.

He said: “Hey, buddy. This is a family place. Put the mouse back in the house.”

“Once again I suckle at your smoky teat”

He was a lovely, lovely man. Today is a very sad day. @FriendsTV pic.twitter.com/Ql0QUO3pG8 — Jeffrey Klarik (@JeffreyKlarik) October 24, 2021

Chandler was not the only character with a love of tobacco.

Gunther revealed himself as a smoker while trying to enforce Central Perk’s no smoking policy in a season three episode.

After Chandler agrees to allow him to have a drag of his cigarette, a blissful Gunther says: “Oh, dark mother. Once again I suckle at your smoky teat.”

“Ezel”

Gunther showed a surprising side to himself in season eight episode The One With The Stain.

Ross attempts to learn Dutch in a bid to secure a new apartment. While studying the language, Ross thanks Gunther for his coffee in Dutch.

Gunther, fluent in the language, tries to keep the conversation flowing only for Ross to rudely cut him short.

“Ezel,” Gunther says, using the Dutch word for “donkey”.

“I make four bucks an hour, I saved up for 350 years”

Joey found himself on the wrong end of Gunther’s dry wit in a season six episode.

The Days Of Our Lives star discovers a set of Porche keys at Central Perk and asks Gunther if they belong to him.

The coffee shop manager sarcastically replies: “Yes, that’s what I drive. I make four bucks an hour. I saved up for 350 years.”

“I dropped a cup”

Gunther suffers a loss of control during a season three episode which saw another man making a move on Rachel.

After watching the woman he loves dealing with an approach from a potential partner, a furious Gunther walks off camera.

Loud crashing noises then trigger laughter from the audience, with the lovesick coffee shop worker clearly taking out his frustrations on the crockery.

After he returns, Gunther deadpans: “I dropped a cup.”

“I love you”

Fans finally got to see Gunther tell Rachel his true feelings in the final episode of Friends.

With Jennifer Aniston’s character set to depart for a new life in France, Gunther decides it is now or never and takes his shot.

He tells Rachel: “I know you’re leaving tonight, but I just have to tell you. I love you. I… I don’t know if that changes your plans at all? But I thought you should know.”

An emotional Rachel replies: “Gunther. Oh, I love you too. Probably not in the same way, but I do. And when I’m in a cafe, having coffee, or I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I’ll think of you.”