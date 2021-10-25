Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Trevor McDonald to star as new GamesMaster in show revival

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 12.45pm
Sir Trevor McDonald said: ‘I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Trevor McDonald will star as the next GamesMaster in the forthcoming revival series, E4 has announced.

The veteran broadcaster, 82, will take on the classic role from the late Sir Patrick Moore.

The revival of the computer game programme in which celebrities, gamers and fans take part in challenges is to be broadcast on E4 later this year.

Sir Trevor is best known as a news presenter for ITV (Nick Gregan/PA)

Sir Trevor said: “I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers.”

He is best known for his career as a news presenter on ITV, including hosting its flagship current affairs programme Tonight with Trevor McDonald from 1999 to 2007, and has presented numerous documentaries over the years.

Sir Trevor will set up challenges and watch over competitors as they engage in virtual battles across different games in a bid to win the Golden Joystick Trophy.

The three-part series will be co-hosted by television presenter Robert Florence, Frankie Ward and Ty Logan.

GamesMaster originally aired from 1992 to 1998 and was hosted by Dominik Diamond.

The series will premiere on E4’s YouTube channel and will then be broadcast on E4.

