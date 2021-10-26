Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande discuss family life on The Voice US

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 3.53am
Ed Sheeran discussed family life with Ariana Grande during his guest slot on The Voice US (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande discussed family life as the British singer-songwriter made a guest appearance on The Voice US.

Sheeran – who on Sunday revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19 – made a pre-recorded appearance on the TV talent show as a “mega mentor”.

He is helping hopefuls on The Voice, which stars Grande as one of the celebrity coaches.

During the latest episode, the two music superstars caught up on their personal lives while reminiscing about their first meeting in 2012.

“You’re married now,” Sheeran told Grande following her wedding to Dalton Gomez in May.

Sheeran, who married Cherry Seaborn in 2019, told Grande about welcoming his first child last year.

Grande recalled the first time she met Sheeran, saying: “Back when I had red hair… he was at my manager’s office, just hanging and playing music. He is a brilliant songwriter.”

Sheeran added: “I’ve known Ariana for a long, long time. We’ve worked together on songs in the past, we’ve jammed. It’s going be a good first season for her, I think.”

Sheeran also discussed fatherhood with one of Grande’s hopefuls, stay-at-home mother Katie Rae.

“This is the longest I’ve been away from my daughter and I don’t know how on Earth people do it,” he said, referencing daughter Lyra Antarctica.

Sheeran, who was due to perform on Saturday Night Live this week, revealed his positive Covid test on Sunday.

His new album, = or Equals, is the latest instalment in his symbol series and is  due for release on Friday October 29.

