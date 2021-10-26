Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Fraser to star as a villain in Batgirl film

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 5.51am
The Mummy star Brendan Fraser is set to play a villain in the forthcoming Batgirl movie (Ian West/PA)
The Mummy star Brendan Fraser is set to play a villain in the forthcoming Batgirl movie.

The actor, 52, will appear as sociopathic pyromaniac Firefly opposite Leslie Grace in the title role.

Batgirl will focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim, who will be played by JK Simmons.

The movie, set to debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2022, will be directed by Bad Boys For Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Grace, who is best known for starring in the big screen adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical In The Heights, welcomed new co-star Fraser with a post on Instagram.

“Welcome to the squad,” she wrote. “Now I have to kick your butt.”

Fraser starred as wisecracking adventurer Rick O’Connell in The Mummy trilogy and became a Hollywood star.

The George Of The Jungle star suffered a period of depression and in 2018 alleged he had been sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, the former head of Golden Globes organiser the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Berk denied the claim.

Fraser’s other upcoming roles include in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon.

