First trailer for The Book Of Boba Fett gives look at Jabba the Hutt’s successor

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 4.48pm
The Book of Boba Fett (Disney/PA)
The Book of Boba Fett (Disney/PA)

Boba Fett declares he will “rule with respect” in the first trailer for the armoured bounty hunter’s new Star Wars spin-off series.

Temuera Morrison stars in the first footage from the series, a spin-off from Disney’s hugely successful show The Mandalorian.

The new show appears to be set after the era of Jabba The Hutt, as Boba Fett says he will preside with a more benevolent approach.

The trailer begins with Boba declaring: “I am not a bounty hunter,” as a voice replies: “I have heard otherwise.”

He adds: “Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect,” as he attempts to lure Jabba’s captains to his side.

He continues: “Why speak of conflict when co-operation can make us all rich?”

The trailer also gives a look at Ming-Na Wen reprising her role as a bounty hunter from The Mandalorian, Fennec Shand.

The Book Of Boba Fett will launch on Disney+ on December 29.

