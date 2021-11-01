Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Saved By The Bell reboot to feature Dustin Diamond tribute

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 8.00pm
The Saved By The Bell reboot will feature a tribute to late actor Dustin Diamond (Ian West/PA)
The Saved By The Bell reboot will feature a tribute to late actor Dustin Diamond (Ian West/PA)

The Saved By The Bell reboot will feature a tribute to late actor Dustin Diamond, producers have said.

Diamond, who starred in the popular comedy series and its spin-offs as  Samuel “Screech” Powers, died in February aged 44 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

He did not appear in the first season of the Saved By The Bell reboot, although there had been discussions about him joining the forthcoming second season.

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2013 – London
The Saved By The Bell reboot will include a tribute to late actor Dustin Diamond (Ian West/PA)

Executive producer Tracey Wigfield told Variety that original cast members including Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez felt it was important to include a tribute to Diamond.

She said: “It would have been wrong to not acknowledge that in a real way and to not have our OG characters mourning this character that we’ll never get to see again.

“That, I wanted to put on the screen, but I just wanted to make sure we were being as sensitive as possible. There was a real guy who had people who loved him. You don’t want to make any jokes or talk about it in any way that might hurt anyone’s feelings.”

For the tribute, the cast members will reunite at their old favourite haunt, The Max, to remember Screech.

It will include clips of the character from the original series, with Wigfield saying the footage was carefully chosen because a lot of what Screech was known for was “being the butt of a joke or being an outrageous character and what we were hoping for was using the clips to show how important he was to the show, but also to the other characters in the show”.

Diamond played Screech, the nerdy sidekick in Saved By The Bell, from 1989-1993 and reprised the role in the follow-up series Saved By The Bell: The New Class and Saved By The Bell: The College Years.

He was a contestant on the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, and was evicted on day 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier