From Eurovision to the West End: Key events from Abba’s history

An error occurred. Please try again.

Abba have released Voyage, their first studio album in nearly 40 years.

As fans listen for the first time, here are some of the key moments from their career so far:

– 1966

In Sweden, Bjorn Ulvaeus meets Benny Andersson and they write their first song together, going on to build a partnership as composers.

– 1969

Ulvaeus and Andersson meet Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Abba after winning Eurovision (PA)

– 1971

Faltskog and Ulvaeus are married, and later divorce in 1980.

– 1973

They enter the Melodifestivalen, which determines Sweden’s selection for the Eurovision Song Contest, with the song Ring Ring and finish third. The single and album of the same name becomes the biggest hits of the year in Sweden and also in several other European countries.

– 1974

The group change their name from Bjorn & Benny, Agnetha & Frida to Abba, an acronym of their first names. They enter Melodifestivalen again with Waterloo and the song wins at the Eurovision finals in Brighton. It goes to number one across Europe.

– 1973 to 1981

The group produce eight studio albums and score numerous hits.

– 1978

Lyngstad and Andersson marry but announce their divorce in 1981.

– 1981

Their last studio album to date is released, The Visitors. It goes to number one in the UK album charts.

– 1982

Their final recording session before the group separates produces the songs Under Attack and The Day Before You Came, which feature on the compilation album The Singles.

– 1999

The Mamma Mia! musical, based on the songs of Abba, premieres in London. The musical opens on Broadway two years later and spreads across the globe.

– 2008

The film adaptation of Mamma Mia! premieres, starring an A-list cast including Meryl Streep, Dame Julie Walters, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan.

– July 2018

The follow-up movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is released. It is both a prequel and a sequel to the first film allowing the original cast to reprise their roles, and pop star Cher also makes a cameo.

– 2018

Abba announce they have recorded new material, including two new songs titled I Still Have Faith in You and Don’t Shut Me Down.

– 2021

In August Abba begin a teaser campaign featuring a series of images of eclipses with the words “Abba Voyage” and the date Sept 2 2021. On that date they announce finally the album and a digital concert show.