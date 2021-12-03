Britney Spears celebrates 40th birthday following end of conservatorship

Britney Spears has celebrated her 40th birthday weeks after her conservatorship was terminated and she gained back control of her life and career for the first time in nearly 14 years.

The pop star marked the milestone occasion with a fireworks display, champagne and a “B” shaped birthday cake alongside her fiance, Sam Asghari.

The singer also took to social media to rail further against her alleged intense work schedule under the complex legal agreement and also criticised therapy she claimed she had to do “against her will”.

Spears posted a video to Instagram of a compilation of images and videos from her birthday celebrations.

The collage featured a photo of multi-coloured balloons surrounding a Happy Birthday Britney sign, a video of her fiance pouring champagne and presenting her with a birthday cake covered in pink and red iced flowers while they were on a private jet, and a recording of a colourful firework display.

The pop star captioned the post: “I’m so blessed and grateful!!!! Tears of joy today… Thank you for all the b-day wishes!!!! Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne no lie!!!!”

Fans and famous faces took to the comments and social media to pay tribute to Spears on her special day.

The singer’s long-term friend, Paris Hilton, posted a series of images of the pair from throughout the years and wrote: “Happy Birthday @BritneySpears!

“So many magical memories with you! You have overcame so much this year.

“So excited for this next chapter for you celebrating your freedom & your upcoming marriage! You deserve all the happiness in the world. Can’t wait to see you as a beautiful bride.”

In another post to social media, Spears also reflected on her strenuous work schedule over the past few years, writing: “I’m not turning 40… I’m turning 4 and if any of you haven’t HEARD … I did almost 250 shows in Las Vegas for 4 years and went out twice.”

The singer added that to make up for the lost social time she will be dressing up how she desired and posted a series of images of her in different dresses beside a decorated Christmas tree.

She continued: “I think I will have to put on my hot little dresses on every night for the rest of my life to break even for working for my family my whole life with only old songs permitted!!!”