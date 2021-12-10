Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Selling Sunset star reveals stillbirth heartbreak

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 4.03pm
Selling Sunset sees estate agents sell luxury properties to affluent buyers across Los Angeles (PA)
Selling Sunset sees estate agents sell luxury properties to affluent buyers across Los Angeles (PA)

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander has said suffering a stillbirth was the “hardest day of my life”.

The reality star, 39, revealed she lost her third child during a regular check-up which turned into a “nightmare.”

Vander, an estate agent and cast member of the hit Netflix reality show, posted a picture of a memory box on Instagram, and said: “I do not wish this on anyone.”

She captioned the photograph: “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks.

“I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box.

“What was a regular weekly check-up turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me.

“Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question.

“You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

On July 23 this year, Vander posted a picture on Instagram of her husband and her baby bump, sharing the news that her third baby would be a “Christmas Chanukah present”.

In October, Vander shared images from a pregnancy photo shoot on the social media site, captioning it: “Pregnancy is such an incredible experience, one I’d never take for granted. A woman’s body can do incredible things.”

Selling Sunset premiered in 2019 and sees elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell luxury properties to affluent buyers across Los Angeles.

More from The Courier