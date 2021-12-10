Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Railway Children director Lionel Jeffries’ original shooting script on sale

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 4.23pm Updated: December 10 2021, 4.31pm
Lionel Jeffries’ collection including a revised shooting script as director of The Railway Children (Sotheby’s/PA)
The original shooting script for The Railway Children film, heavily annotated by director Lionel Jeffries, could sell for as much as £7,000 next week.

The script is being sold by Sotheby’s auction house as part of a collection from the family of the film-maker, who also starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

E Nesbit’s novel The Railway Children was originally published in 1906 and was adapted in 1970 for the big screen, starring Jenny Agutter.

Lionel Jeffries’ working copy of The Railway Children (Sotheby’s/PA)

Dating from December 1969, the document features blue, black and red writing with cuts, revisions, notes and rough sketches of shots.

It also includes a note of congratulations signed by Bryan Forbes, then head of production at the EMI film studio, and a letter from a relation of Nesbit.

Also included in the lot is Jeffries’ personal copy of the novel, which is also extensively annotated, including a list of characters and casting possibilities.

The Railway Children told the story of Mrs Waterbury and her three children, who move to the Yorkshire countryside after their father Charles is falsely imprisoned.

The shooting script of The Railway Children (Sotheby’s/PA)

The film also starred Dinah Sheridan, Bernard Cribbins, Sally Thomsett and Gary Warren.

The collection includes a prop railway workman’s lamp, a prop red despatch box marked as being from the Foreign Office and belonging to Charles, and cabinet card photographs of the Waterburys and their London home.

They feature in the sale of 19th and 20th century books and manuscripts at Sotheby’s, ending on Tuesday December 14.