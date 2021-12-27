Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trailer for The Batman focuses on relationship with Catwoman as they join forces

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 10.26pm
Robert Pattinson plays Batman in the upcoming film (Matt Crossick/PA)
The latest trailer for The Batman focuses on the growing relationship with Catwoman as they join forces in the superhero film.

British actor Robert Pattinson, 35, will take over from Ben Affleck as vengeful Bruce Wayne alongside Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and main villain the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

After facing continuous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated reboot is due in cinemas on March 4.

The two-and-a-half-minute teaser flashes through violent fight scenes, high-speed car chases and dramatic explosions as Batman navigates Gotham City and the rise of his rivals.

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an investigation where he encounters Catwoman’s Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton better known as the Riddler.

In the latest preview, titled The Bat And The Cat, Catwoman tells Batman: “If we don’t stand up, no one will… The Bat And The Cat, it’s got a nice ring.”

Batman is later asked whether Catwoman is a “new friend of his”, to which he replies: “I’m not so sure.”

The trailer pans to a coffee cup that has a question mark emblazoned on the top in foam, teasing the entrance of Batman’s first rival – Riddler.

Narrating part of the trailer, the villain says: “I’m just here to unmask the truth about this cesspool we call a city.”

The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves, will see Pattinson follow in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The film also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.

