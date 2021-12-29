Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billie Lourd remembers grandmother Debbie Reynolds on anniversary of her death

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 10.00am
Debbie Reynolds died aged 84 on December 28 2016 (Ian West/PA)
Billie Lourd has remembered her grandmother Debbie Reynolds on the fifth anniversary of her death.

The Booksmart actress, who welcomed her first child last year, paid tribute to the Singin’ In The Rain star just a day after honouring her mother Carrie Fisher, who died the day before Reynolds at the age of 60.

Lourd shared a throwback photo of herself as a toddler with Reynolds and Fisher.

She also posted a string of emojis which seem to spell out her nickname for her grandmother, Abadaba, which was inspired by the song Aba Daba Honeymoon from Reynolds’s 1950 film Two Weeks With Love.

Screen star Reynolds died aged 84 on December 28 2016 after suffering a stroke, the day after the death of Fisher.

The Star Wars actress died after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Lourd marked the fifth anniversary of her death by singing a Fleetwood Mac tune they both “loved to sing”.

She shared a clip of herself singing Landslide sat on the edge of the bath with her Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever and her sister Mady Dever.

She wrote: “It has been 5 years since my Momby died (I don’t like to say lost – it makes it sound like I could find her like I find my car in a parking lot when I don’t remember where I parked it – I always find my car – I can’t find my Mom).

“We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac. We loved this song.

“It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads.”

