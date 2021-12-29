Billie Lourd remembers grandmother Debbie Reynolds on anniversary of her death

An error occurred. Please try again.

Billie Lourd has remembered her grandmother Debbie Reynolds on the fifth anniversary of her death.

The Booksmart actress, who welcomed her first child last year, paid tribute to the Singin’ In The Rain star just a day after honouring her mother Carrie Fisher, who died the day before Reynolds at the age of 60.

Lourd shared a throwback photo of herself as a toddler with Reynolds and Fisher.

She also posted a string of emojis which seem to spell out her nickname for her grandmother, Abadaba, which was inspired by the song Aba Daba Honeymoon from Reynolds’s 1950 film Two Weeks With Love.

Screen star Reynolds died aged 84 on December 28 2016 after suffering a stroke, the day after the death of Fisher.

The Star Wars actress died after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Lourd marked the fifth anniversary of her death by singing a Fleetwood Mac tune they both “loved to sing”.

She shared a clip of herself singing Landslide sat on the edge of the bath with her Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever and her sister Mady Dever.

She wrote: “It has been 5 years since my Momby died (I don’t like to say lost – it makes it sound like I could find her like I find my car in a parking lot when I don’t remember where I parked it – I always find my car – I can’t find my Mom).

“We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac. We loved this song.

“It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads.”