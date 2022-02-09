Kim Kardashian: I’ve chosen myself, I think it’s OK to choose you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kim Kardashian: I’ve chosen myself, I think it’s OK to choose you

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 4.16pm
Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian has said she chose to make herself happy even if it “caused my divorce”.

The reality TV personality filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year, citing irreconcilable differences, after they married in an extravagant wedding in 2014.

The entrepreneur, 41, said she is in the “best shape” of her life and has built her Skims shapewear business into a billion-dollar empire – even partnering with Team USA for this winter’s Beijing Olympics.

Speaking to Vogue for the March issue, Kardashian said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy.

“And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.

“And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy.

“I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.

“My 40s are about being Team Me.

“I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.

“I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.

“Khloe came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”

Kardashian shares four children with West: North, aged eight, six-year-old Saint, Chicago, aged four, and two-year-old Psalm.

Speaking about her estranged husband, who has legally changed his name to Ye, Kardashian added: “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘your dad’s the best.’

“Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Sharing pictures of Kardashian and her children in Vogue, West captioned his Instagram post: “God please bring our family back together.”

Last week West seemingly attacked Kardashian for allowing their oldest daughter on TikTok without his permission.

Addressing the claims for the first time, Kardashian told her 284 million Instagram followers that she is doing her best to protect their daughter.

She added: “Kayne’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at a Vanity Fair Oscars party (Ian West/PA)

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]