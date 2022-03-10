Andrew Garfield moved to tears after receiving special honour at costume awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Garfield moved to tears after receiving special honour at costume awards

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 9.27am
Andrew Garfield arrives at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Andrew Garfield has said he feels like the “luckiest, most fortunate actor alive” during an emotional acceptance speech at the Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA).

The 38-year-old actor was honoured with the Spotlight Award during the 24th annual CDGA ceremony held in Santa Monica, California.

Garfield’s Tick, Tick… Boom! co-star Judith Light presented the award and brought him to tears after describing him as “infinitely talented” and “wildly generous”.

24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Andrew Garfield (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She added: “Andrew would be the first to tell you that donning the clothing of a character, the outward representation of that character, settles you into a sense of that person immediately.”

An emotional Garfield took to the stage and said: “I wasn’t supposed to cry this evening and Judith just made me do that.”

The Spider-Man star continued: “I’m just so surprisingly overwhelmed and touched to be in this room with my community and so many collaborators that I love and value.

“And that’s another aspect of what you all do is you create a container, a respite, a safety cone.

“You are my favourite people to collaborate with, you are all truly the best. I feel like the luckiest most fortunate actor alive, you’ve given me a big task to not get big-headed after tonight.

“And I promise you I’ll do my best to pop the bubble when I get home because I want to just keep working and I want to keep collaborating and serving something greater with you all.

“Thank you for your art, thank you for your hearts and for your generosity. I hope we get to just keep creating together. Thank you so much.”

Garfield has recently been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Netflix’s biography Tick, Tick… Boom!

He plays Rent lyricist and composer Jonathan Larson, who died on the day of the musical’s debut.

The actor began filming the movie just after his mother Lynn died from pancreatic cancer in 2019, which he said rearranged his world and left him with a “precise agony”.

Garfield has already been recognised for his role in Tick, Tick… Boom!, winning best actor in a musical/comedy film at this year’s Golden Globes.

The film, which is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tells the story of Larson’s attempt to enter the industry by writing a new musical.

Garfield also recently reprised his role as Spider-Man in 2021’s The Spider-Man: No Way Home which saw the three actors who have played Peter Parker throughout the years – Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland – unite for the first time ever.

