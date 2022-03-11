Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s 25th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s 25th anniversary

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 12.35pm
Sarah Michelle Gellar has marked 25 years since the first episode of Buffy aired (Sky One/PA)
Sarah Michelle Gellar has marked 25 years since the first episode of Buffy aired (Sky One/PA)

Sarah Michelle Gellar has marked 25 years since the first episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer aired by celebrating the fans who “believed” in the show and helped make it a success.

The actress played the vampire-battling high school student from 1997 to 2003.

Gellar and her fellow cast members, including David Boreanaz, Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon, shared photos from their time on the supernatural drama series to social media to mark the occasion.

She captioned her post on Instagram: “25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers.

“It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success.

“But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd.”

Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on the show, celebrated the anniversary by sharing throwback photos of herself and the cast and thanked the crew who made the show possible.

She wrote: “25 years ago hardly seems possible! A huge thanks to fans the world over who have kept the show alive onscreen, in chat rooms, across social media platforms, through podcasts and school curriculums… it’s truly remarkable.

“Buffy was a huge part of my life as it was to all the cast and crew. Crew who worked tirelessly and gave so much of themselves creatively as well as sacrificing family time, birthdays, graduations, and funerals to be there.

“So to see the love of the show endure and get passed down through generations is truly meaningful. It is humbling to know that I was a part of something special that appears to live-on in others today. Hopefully forever! Thank you!

“Happy Buffy Anniversary to all those that celebrate. I’m grateful.”

Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy’s younger sister Dawn Summers, paid tribute to her on-screen sibling Gellar.

She wrote: “Happy 25th anniversary, big sister, of the premiere of your show #buffythevampireslayer. We have known each other for almost 30 years.

“You gave me this shirt to wear to present an award to you. For being a badass. You still are. but I’m also still taller. @sarahmgellar”

Gellar replied to her simply saying: “I love you sis”.

While Boreanaz, who played Angel, shared a photo of his character from the early days and said: “An Angel was born 25 years ago even though he was 245 years old. We celebrate 25 years and to all the fans we say “Thank You!”

Amber Benson, who played Tara Maclay in the later seasons, posted on Twitter that she was donating money to the World Central Kitchen to mark the day.

Brendon, who played Xander Harris, also marked the show’s special day but noted he had to postpone his celebrations after a friend had suffered a family death the previous day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier