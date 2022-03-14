Comedian Pete Davidson secures seat on Blue Origin space flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comedian Pete Davidson secures seat on Blue Origin space flight

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 4.51pm
Pete Davidson (LMK Media/Alamy)
Pete Davidson (LMK Media/Alamy)

Comedian Pete Davidson will blast off to space in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’ company.

Blue Origin announced that the Saturday Night Live comic will be among the passengers on its 20th flight scheduled for March 23.

He follows Star Trek actor William Shatner and former American football player and TV personality Michael Strahan in taking part in one of the company’s high-profile space trips.

Davidson, who has been embroiled in a public spat with Kanye West over his relationship with Kim Kardashian, will board the ship alongside five paying customers.

They include the president and chief executive of Tricor International, a property development corporation, and a “world explorer” who has visited all 193 UN-recognised countries.

The flight will be the 20th for Blue Origin’s New Shepard programme and the fourth to feature a human crew.

Davidson and Kardashian were reported to have attended a dinner party in January at the Los Angeles Home of Bezos and his partner, journalist Lauren Sanchez.

Kanye West comments
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split after nearly seven years of marriage (Ian West/PA)

It comes after Kardashian was declared legally single by a US court earlier this month following the latest hearing in her divorce proceedings with rapper West.

She recently revealed that viewers will find out the details of her romance with Davidson when the new reality show The Kardashians airs in April.

Despite growing tensions between the couple, the reality star confirmed that she will not speak negatively about the father of her four children on the programme.

Blue Origin is one of a number of companies involved in the space tourism boom.

Richard Branson launched into space on one of his Virgin Atlantic rocketships in July and, in September, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its first private flight.

