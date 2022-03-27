Timothee Chalamet goes shirtless on the Oscars red carpet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Timothee Chalamet is no stranger to taking risks on the red carpet, and he arrived at the Oscars in his most daring outfit yet: a suit with no shirt underneath.

The Dune actor, 26, is wearing slim black trousers, simple shoes, a sparkling jacket and absolutely nothing underneath.

Timothee Chalamet

The outfit is reminiscent of the black ensemble he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, with a sparkling black harness, he helped make BDSM-inspired detailing popular in men’s formalwear.

Chalamet might be on his way to setting another new trend in menswear, one for leaving your shirt at home.

He gives the outfit an even more rock and roll feel with silver chains around his neck, statement rings, lace cuffs and his curly hair left messy.

The outfit is by Louis Vuitton, and the silhouette of the coat is reminiscent of a classic Spanish bullfighter’s jacket.