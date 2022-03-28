Kristen Stewart leads the biggest fashion statements on the Oscars red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News UK & World

Kristen Stewart leads the biggest fashion statements on the Oscars red carpet

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 1.29am Updated: March 28 2022, 2.43am
Kristen Stewart (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Kristen Stewart (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Kristen Stewart leads the pack for most controversial and statement-making red carpet attire, wearing a tuxedo-style outfit with matching black hotpants.

The 31-year-old is nominated for her role in Spencer, and is attending the Academy Awards with fiancee Dylan Meyer.

It is already rare to see women wearing trousers on the red carpet, let alone shorts – and Stewart made her outfit even more risque with a white shirt almost completely unbuttoned underneath her jacket.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart (Jordan Strauss/AP)

While Stewart wore heels on the red carpet, she apparently changed into flats as soon as she entered the venue.

Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier, Jada Pinkett Smith takes over the red carpet in a green long-sleeved gown that has it all: a ruffled skirt, ruched bodice, high neck and leg slit, making even more of an impact with her shaved head.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Billie Eilish attended the 2020 Oscars in a Chanel pantsuit, so it was surprising to see her stray from her normal trousers to wear a puffball dress by Gucci, but she kept her signature edgy style with clumpy platform boots underneath.

Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Wanda Sykes is on presenting duties for the night, and she walked the red carpet with wife Alex Sykes wearing a custom cream Pamella Roland suit.

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Nicole Kidman stood out from the crowd in an unusual dove grey colour for her custom Armani Prive gown, a simple column dress with a statement ruffle on the midriff, and trailing bow attached to the back.

Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Niecy Nash proves fuchsia is always a good choice on the red carpet – and she paid homage to her wife Jessica Betts by holding a clutch emblazoned with the words Wifey for Lifey.

