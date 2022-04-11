DJ Khaled wants Walk Of Fame star to represent ‘love that shines on everyone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
DJ Khaled wants Walk Of Fame star to represent ‘love that shines on everyone’

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 10.47pm
DJ Khaled wants Walk Of Fame star to represent ‘the love that shines on everyone’ (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
DJ Khaled thanked God for putting him on earth “to be a light” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The multi-award winning producer and performer said he wanted his award to represent “the love that shines on everyone” and promised that he was “just getting started”.

The musician, real name Khaled Mohammed Khaled, was presented with the accolade on Monday by US rapper Fat Joe and Puff Daddy, and was joined by famous faces including music mogul Jay-Z.

DJ Khaled Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Wearing a bright orange suit, he said: “I’m not a regular type of person, I’m a different type… There’s only one Khaled.

“I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everyone. God put me on earth to be a light.

“The room can be pitch dark and when I walk in it’s bright. When it’s dark I’m the light and when it’s the light I’m a brighter light.

“So I want everyone to take this star light and know that this is forever and this is for all of us.

He continued: “This is for hip hop but I want to make it clear we are just getting started.

“That’s why I always say we’re the best and scream and keep going because it’s not just me, it’s we.”

DJ Khaled Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
DJ Khaled is known for his collaborations with other high profile artists including Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and Drake.

He has been nominated for three Grammys and won the best rap/sung performance in 2020 for his hit song Higher, featuring John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle.

The singer recently appeared at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in which he humorously opened the show alongside comedians Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

His triple-platinum hit song All I Do Is Win featuring T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, & Rick Ross sound-tracked the entrance of President Barack Obama during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

DJ Khaled’s star is the 2,719th on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Dedicated in the category of Recording, it is located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard next to Amoeba Music.

