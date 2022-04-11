Graeme Garden says long series would ‘dilute’ I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graeme Garden says long series would ‘dilute’ I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 12.03am
Graeme Garden says long series would ‘dilute’ I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Graeme Garden said he has rejected multiple proposals from the BBC to make extra episodes of I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue – claiming it would “dilute” the radio show.

The comedian came up with the format for the BBC Radio 4 self-styled “antidote to panel games” 50 years ago.

The programme, which consists of two teams of comedians given “silly things to do” by chairman Jack Dee, airs limited episodes despite its long-running success.

Goodies video launch
The Goodies stars Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor (Yui Mok/PA)

Garden, 79, told Radio Times: “We don’t do long series, six shows twice a year. That’s all.

“The BBC have often asked, ‘Can you do more?’

“And (producer) Jon Naismith has always said no. And he’s right. It would dilute it.”

Garden is the last living panellist that helped to make the show famous, following the deaths of Willie Rushton, Humphrey Lyttelton, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Barry Cryer.

“The old guard have gradually slipped away.

Radio Times
Radio Times (RT/PA)

“It’s like a tap on the shoulder.

“It leaves you feeling a bit bereft.

“I find myself thinking, ‘Oh I must tell Barry that, or I must tell Tim that.’

“And they’re not there.

“It’s very sad.

“It’s very flattering to think that the show that we all sweated over 50 years ago has grown into this monster.

“It’s got to the stage when the audience clap and cheer at the announcement of the name of a round before we’ve even done the jokes.

“That status is lovely,” Garden added.

The comedian found fame in the 1970s as a member of comic trio The Goodies, alongside Brooke-Taylor and Bill Oddie.

