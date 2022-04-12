Kourtney Kardashian says ‘wedding’ to Travis Barker was ‘the best night’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kourtney Kardashian says ‘wedding’ to Travis Barker was ‘the best night’

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 9.27am Updated: April 12 2022, 11.21am
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 27, 2022. (Doug Peters/PA)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 27, 2022. (Doug Peters/PA)

Kourtney Kardashian has described her “practice” wedding to Travis Barker as “the best night of my life that I don’t remember”.

The reality TV star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, were “married” by an Elvis impersonator at the One Love Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammys, with Kardashian telling her millions of Instagram followers the wedding had taken place “with no licence”.

In the state of Nevada it is required that couples obtain a marriage licence before the union is official.

Kourtney and her famous family, including Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, were speaking ahead of their new series, The Kardashians, starting in the US and the UK on April 14.

Speaking about the Vegas ceremony, Kourtney, who became engaged to Barker in October last year, told Associated Press: “It actually would have been real if they would have given us a licence at 2am.

“We asked multiple times, are you sure there’s nothing we can do? So yeah, we just did it anyways.”

She added: “It was really, really fun/I don’t remember. It was like the best night of my life that I don’t remember.”

The new series, which will air in the UK on Disney+ and in the US on Disney-owned streaming service Hulu, comes after their E! reality show, titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians, ended last year after a run of some 20 seasons.

The Kardashian-Jenners, headed up by matriarch and “momager” Kris, preside over vast business empires worth billions and are among the world’s most famous stars.

Kim, 41, confirmed her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson last month in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Asked about whether they hold back any personal reveals on the new show, Kim told the Associated Press: “I don’t think it was that we wanted to hold back on anything. I just think we all have boundaries of different things that we are just maybe a little bit more protective of.

“But if it’s anything, I think we actually go a little bit deeper into each of us individually, and that’s something that’s really different for the show.

“You know, last time when we were filming our last show, we were always together as a family and everything we would do would be together.

The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney and Travis Barker, are bringing the cameras back into their lives (Hulu/AP)

“But this time, it’s definitely like more documentary style, and I think that you’ll see each of us in what we do individually in our daily lives and then how we come together for our dinners and our sister time and stuff like that.

“I think we actually go a little bit deeper individually.”

Kim said that while she does speak about Davidson in the new series, it’s not “really what he does”.

Kim Kardashian (Hulu/AP)

She explained: “I definitely talk about him a lot in my natural, you know, just life, but it’s not really what he does.

“You know, he’s off busy doing his thing. And if he’s there supporting me at something that I’m doing, he wouldn’t ask them to turn the cameras off or anything. But it’s just not really what he does. So I respect that.”

During an event in London on Monday night at The Old Sessions House in Farringdon, executive producer Ben Winston spoke to presenter Fleur East about the upcoming show during a virtual appearance.

Winston, who is also at the helm of The Late Late Show With James Corden, said of working with the Kardashians: “I found them really impressive. They’re a tight-knit family where family comes first.”

The Kardashians launches on Disney+ in the UK on 14 April, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.

