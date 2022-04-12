Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham: Brooklyn and Nicola update Instagram account names

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham: Brooklyn and Nicola update Instagram account names

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 9.57am
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2021 Met Gala (Alamy/PA)
Brooklyn Beckham and his new bride, US actress Nicola Peltz, have updated their Instagram handles to reflect their new joint surname of Peltz Beckham.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham wed Transformers star Nicola in a star-studded ceremony at the weekend at her family’s sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The bride said ‘I do’ in a custom-made Valentino dress and a selection of pictures from the big day were shared by Vogue and British Vogue, including Brooklyn and his brothers – Romeo and Cruz – alongside David in their suits, and a shot of Nicola with her father, American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz.

Brooklyn, who has nearly 14 million Instagram followers and Nicola, who has 2.5 million followers, both updated their handles on the social media platform, changing their surnames to Peltz Beckham.

Following the wedding, it was revealed that football star David had gifted the couple an electric Jaguar XK140, built by Lunaz, a company he has invested in.

Each car costs £350,000 plus local taxes and waiting lists currently extend to January 2024.