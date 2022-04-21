Tom Grennan postpones show after ‘unprovoked attack and robbery’ during US tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tom Grennan postpones show after ‘unprovoked attack and robbery’ during US tour

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 11.45pm
Tom Grennan (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tom Grennan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tom Grennan has postponed his Washington show while he recovers from an “unprovoked attack” which left him with a ruptured ear and torn ear-drum, it has been announced.

The British singer, 26, is said to have been attacked and robbed outside a bar in Manhattan following his performance in New York on Wednesday.

In a statement, his manager John Dawkins said: “In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.

“Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.

“Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring.”

The Little Bit Of Love singer is “desperate not to let anyone down”, however his management team have taken the “precautionary decision” to postpone his Washington show to a later date, it was announced.

“We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans and their support and understanding.

“We will update on future shows should changes need to be made,” the statement added.

