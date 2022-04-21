Stars of It’s A Sin reunite on Bafta nominees’ party red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stars of It’s A Sin reunite on Bafta nominees’ party red carpet

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 12.43am
Stars of It’s A Sin reunite on Bafta nominees red carpet (Ian West/PA)

The stars of multi-Bafta award-nominated series It’s A Sin reunited on the red carpet of the nominees’ party in London on Thursday evening.

Lydia West, Callum Scott Howells and Omari Douglas appeared alongside other famous faces from the world of British TV, including Rose Ayling-Ellis and Steph McGovern.

The hard-hitting drama series, written by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, is in the running for 11 gongs at this year’s awards.

Bafta TV awards
David Carlyle and Omari Douglas (right)attending the nominees’ party for the Bafta TV and Craft awards at Sea Containers in London (Ian West/PA)

Howells, Douglas and fellow cast member David Carlyle, who will go head to head in the best supporting actor category, appeared side by side at the event at the Sea Containers hotel on London’s Southbank.

Howells wore a checked blazer and with matching flared trousers over an argyle style sweater vest.

Douglas opted for a sandy-coloured shirt with large lapels and dark brown epaulettes and pocket tops, while Carlyle donned a simple black suit with blue trousers.

Bafta TV awards
Ayling-Ellis wore an emerald green pencil dress with long-sleeves and an exposed midriff (Ian West/PA)

Their co-star West, who is nominated in leading actress category alongside Kate Winslet, also wore a dark, pinstriped blazer with chunky shoes and a cream handbag.

It’s A Sin tracks a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

The show’s 11 nominations, comprising five in the craft categories and six in the television awards categories, include nods for Davies in the writer drama category, as well as a leading actor nomination for singer Olly Alexander for his role as Ritchie Tozer.

Bafta TV awards
BBC presenter Steph McGovern wore a bold orange suit, with bright pink heels and a pink patterned shirt (Ian West/PA)

Neither Alexander nor Davies were pictured at the event.

Ayling-Ellis, whose silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing is nominated for must-see moment, wore an emerald green pencil dress with long sleeves and an exposed midriff.

BBC presenter Steph McGovern wore a bold orange suit with bright pink heels and a pink patterned shirt.

Bafta TV awards
Other celebrities on the carpet included Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash (Ian West/PA)

Other celebrities on the carpet included comedian Munya Chawawa, presenter Zeze Millz and Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash.

The Bafta TV Craft Awards will take place on April 24.

