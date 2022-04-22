Ed Sheeran ‘grateful’ to have filmed official video for 2step in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ed Sheeran ‘grateful’ to have filmed official video for 2step in Ukraine

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 11.09am
Ed Sheeran releases official video for 2step filmed in Ukraine (Dan Martensen/PA)
Ed Sheeran releases official video for 2step filmed in Ukraine (Dan Martensen/PA)

Ed Sheeran said he is “grateful” to have had the chance to film the 2step song video in Kyiv before the “devastating acts of violence” began.

The British singer, 31, said it was his first time visiting Ukraine and he felt “so welcomed” during his stay.

The video stars Sheeran and Lil Baby, who featured on the track, as they move across a cityscape backdrop.

Sheeran said: “I filmed the video for 2step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place.

“It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there.”

The video’s Ukrainian production company, Radioaktivefilm, said the video “really reminds us of the best of times”.

They added: “It was the last video we did before our world fell apart.

“Watching it gives us some normality and happiness, and we hope you enjoy this video as much as we do right now.”

Sheeran said he is donating record royalties from the video’s YouTube streams to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

He added: “I stand with Ukraine.”

The Bad Habits singer previously headlined a fundraising concert for Ukraine alongside Camila Cabello and Emeli Sande raising more than £13.4 million for the war-torn nation.

