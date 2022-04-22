Drill rapper Digga D scores chart success with Noughty By Nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Drill rapper Digga D scores chart success with Noughty By Nature

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 6.01pm
Digga D (Courtesy of Wired/PA)
Digga D (Courtesy of Wired/PA)

Drill rapper Digga D has scored his first number one record with Noughty By Nature.

The 21-year-old London artist, real name Rhys Angelo Emile Herbert, reached the top of the charts with his third mixtape in the latest moment of success for the genre.

In May 2021, Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions became the first drill song to top the UK charts in what was described as a “landmark” moment.

The hip hop subgenre, characterised by its distinctive trap-style beat and ominous sounds, has steadily grown in popularity since 2018.

Digga D previously reached number 11 with his 2019 debut Double Tap Diaries, while his 2020 release Made In The Pyrex peaked at number three.

He said: “Thank you everyone for your support. I am looking forward to dropping more music, so keep supporting.”

The mixtape is also the fifth independent number one album of the year, and the second consecutive week an independent release has topped the charts, after indie duo Wet Leg found success with their debut last week.

Equals by Ed Sheeran was at number two while Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour was at number three, and Wet Leg’s self-titled effort took fourth place.

Between Us by Little Mix returns to the top five as band members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock embark on their Confetti tour – their final shows ahead of a hiatus.

On the singles chart, Harry Styles makes it a third consecutive week at number one with As It Was.

