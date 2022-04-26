Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked to be split into two films

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked to be split into two films

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 9.25pm
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in a film adaptation of blockbuster musical Wicked (PA)
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in a film adaptation of blockbuster musical Wicked (PA)

The upcoming film adaptation of the blockbuster musical Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is to be split into two movies.

The film’s director Jon M Chu announced the news in a letter shared to Instagram explaining that they had made the decision to prevent making “fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years”.

He said the two films will allow them to bring “even more depth and surprise” to the classic tale, with the big screen debut to be across successive Christmas holidays beginning December 2024.

Chu, the filmmaker known for 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians and 2021’s In The Heights, wrote in the statement: “Thank you for all the support these past several months in anticipation of the Wicked movie.

“We have so many exciting things to share but for now I’m giving you one… or two, rather.

“Here’s what happened: as we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.”

He continued: “So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!!

“With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.”

The filmmaker added that Grande, Erivo and himself pledged to create “nothing less than an experience that honours its foundation for all the fans who’ve waited for this movie”.

Chart-topping pop star Grande, 28, who will play Glinda, also shared the statement to her Instagram alongside her character’s sheet music, writing: “some thrillifying news :)”

Oscar-nominated British actress Erivo, 35, who will appear as Elphaba, did the same and added a string of witch and wand emojis.

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

The show tells the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz and what happened before Dorothy arrived in the enchanted world.

It launched in the West End in 2006 and is playing at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier